Tragedy beyond words: President Kovind on deaths due to electrocution in Tamil Nadu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, saying it is a tragedy beyond words. Eleven people, including children, were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Thanjavur when it came in contact with a high tension transmission line.

The incident occurred early Wednesday when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. "The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.