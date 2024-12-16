Tribal Man Dragged Along Road In Shocking Assault In Kerala's Wayanad

In a disturbing incident in Kerala’s Wayanad district, a tribal man named Mathan was assaulted and dragged along the road for about 400 meters near Koodalkadavu on Pulpally Road. The incident occurred when Mathan attempted to mediate a dispute between two groups of tourists yesterday evening.

According to witnesses, the altercation began when the accused men clashed with another group of tourists in a car behind them. The accused reportedly hurled stones at the other group, prompting Mathan to intervene in an effort to de-escalate the situation. Enraged by his interference, the men shoved Mathan towards their car, grabbed his hand, and dragged him down the road. His finger became trapped in the car door during the ordeal.

Aftermath of the Incident

The attackers abandoned Mathan on the road and fled the scene. Locals rushed him to the Mananthavady Government Medical College Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Eyewitnesses alleged that the perpetrators appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police and Government Action

The Mananthavady police have registered a case and launched an investigation. OR Kelu, Kerala’s Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, condemned the incident, describing it as a grave offense. He assured the public that measures are being taken to arrest the culprits and ensure they face strict punishment.

Kelu also directed the district police chief to take decisive action and instructed hospital authorities and tribal welfare officials to provide Mathan with all necessary care.

Political Response

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contacted the district collector to gather details about the attack and demanded swift action against the perpetrators. She called for exemplary punishment to send a strong message against such acts of violence.

This shocking assault has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for justice, spotlighting the need for stronger measures to protect marginalized communities.