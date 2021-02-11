Two CRPF jawans injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Two CRPF personnel were seriously injured in a gun battle with Maoist guerrillas in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday, police said.

The gunfight began when a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force conducted raids following a tip-off that the members of banned CPI-Maoist were present in the forests of Tuti Jharia and Jhumra hills under Jageshwar Bihar police station jurisdiction and planning a major crime.

Police said the injured jawans Satyendra Singh and Vishnu Singh were admitted in a Ranchi hospital. Combing operations were on in the area.