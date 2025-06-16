Two Kashmiri Students Hurt In Tehran University Attack, Safely Moved To New Location

Two students from Kashmir pursuing their studies at Tehran University of Medical Sciences sustained injuries during an incident that occurred near their international student dormitory on Sunday evening. The attack took place close to the male students' residential facility, according to reports from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

Both injured students are reported to be in stable condition following the incident. University officials have taken precautionary measures by moving the students to Ramsar as part of enhanced safety protocols. The relocation demonstrates the institution's commitment to protecting international students amid deteriorating security conditions in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association confirmed through social media that they maintain regular communication with Indian students residing in the university's Hujjatdost Dormitory. The organization has made an urgent appeal to India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, requesting immediate assistance to ensure the safe relocation of all Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir, given the current volatile situation.

Srinagar's Member of Parliament, Aga Syed Rugullah Mehdi, expressed serious concern about the incident, describing it as resulting from military action that targeted the Hujjatdost Ali hostel where numerous Kashmiri students reside. According to the MP, several students received minor injuries in the attack.

In response to the situation, MP Mehdi has formally contacted External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar through written correspondence, emphasizing the urgent need for student relocation within Iran or complete evacuation once airspace restrictions are lifted and safe passage becomes available.

The incident highlights the precarious situation facing Indian students studying abroad in regions experiencing heightened security threats and underscores the importance of diplomatic intervention to ensure citizen safety.