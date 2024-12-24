Two Men Found Dead In Parked Caravan In Kerala

The bodies of two men, identified as Manoj and Joel, were discovered inside a stationary caravan near Vadakara Town’s Karimapanapalam area in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Monday evening.

Local residents alerted the police after noticing the caravan had remained immobile since Sunday night. Upon inspection, one body was found near the front door, while the other was in the rear berth of the vehicle.

According to authorities, the caravan belonged to a Malappuram-based business group and was returning to Malappuram after transporting a wedding party to Kannur.

A forensic team, including fingerprint experts and a dog squad, examined the site. “No suspicious evidence has been found so far. Further details will emerge after the post-mortem,” a senior police officer stated.

While initial speculation suggested carbon monoxide inhalation as a possible cause of death, authorities have not confirmed this theory. “There are no eyewitnesses, and conclusions will be drawn after thorough forensic analysis,” the officer added.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials await scientific reports to determine the cause of death.