Two women Maoists killed in MP encounter identified

Bhopal: Two women Maoists who were killed in an encounter in the Bichhiya police station area of the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday have been identified as Rambai, wife of Rakesh, and Pramila alias Mase Mandavi, Bhoramdev Area Committee.

Rambai was a resident of Murkudi under the police station area of the Korchi District, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. She was carrying a “Single Shot pistol” with her. While Pramila was also an Area committee member of the Bhoramdev Area Committee. She was a resident of Paliagudhem under the police station Chintalna, district Sukma, Chhattisgarh, the police officials said. She was carrying an SLR Rife and was an 'Area Committee Member (ACM)', a leadership position within the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

These ACMs are responsible for organising and leading People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) squads in specific geographical areas.

The two women were carrying a combined reward of Rs 28 lakh on them.

“Under the multi-pronged strategy adopted by the Centre and Madhya Pradesh government with the objective of freeing India from the age-old problem of Left Wing Extremism by March 2026, Madhya Pradesh Police killed 02 hard-core female Naxalites of Bhoramdev Area Committee of KB Division (Kanha Bhoramdev) of MMC Zone (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) of Maoists in a major encounter on 2 April 2025,” a statement issued by MP Police said.

The security forces are continuously taking aggressive action against the Maoists. In this connection, on receiving intelligence of Maoists in Mundidadar-Ganeridadar-Parsatola forest area of Kanha National Park, security forces were sent to the forest to search for them, the statement said adding, during the search in the morning, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire with the intention of causing casualties to the security forces and looting their weapons.

“The security forces, without caring for their lives, fired sensibly, controlled and effectively. In this operation, 02 uniformed hard-core female Maoists were killed,” One SLR rifle and One other rifle, loaded magazine, one walkie-talkie set and knife were recovered from their possession. Intensive search operations are being conducted by the security forces around the encounter area in search of other Maoists who fled, taking advantage of the dense forest during the encounter," said the officials.

For the first time in the state, according the officials, six Maoists have been killed in two separate encounters in a period of one and a half months.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said, “Today, in an encounter between police and Naxalites in a dense forest under Bichiya police station of Mandla district, Hawk Force jawans of the security force killed two female Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each and recovered weapons, SLR rifles and other material.”

The chief minister said that he congratulated all the security force jawans for their bravery and courage. "Certainly, this success will give impetus to the resolve to completely free India from the Naxal problem by March 2026 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The country and Madhya Pradesh will be completely free from terrorism, Naxalism and extremism,” he said.



