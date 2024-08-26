Live
- Running fervour prevails at NMDC Hyderabad Marathon
- Main Accused undergoes lie detection test
- Spiritual fervour marks ‘Krishnashtami’ celebrations
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
Just In
'U' in UPS stands for Modi govt's U-turns
"The 'U' in UPS stands for Modi Govt's U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister. Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry"
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunda mocked the Centre over its announcement of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), claiming the 'U' in UPS stands for the government's frequent "U-turns."
The comment comes a day after the central government announced the Unified Pension Scheme. The Modi-led NDA government claimed that the new scheme, which replaces the National Pension Scheme (NPS), will provide assured pension benefits to government employees.
"The 'U' in UPS stands for Modi Govt's U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister. Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry," Kharge said in a post on social platform X.
"We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 crore Indians from this despotic government!" he added. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while announcing the scheme said that the assured pension will be 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years.