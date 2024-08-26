New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunda mocked the Centre over its announcement of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), claiming the 'U' in UPS stands for the government's frequent "U-turns."

The comment comes a day after the central government announced the Unified Pension Scheme. The Modi-led NDA government claimed that the new scheme, which replaces the National Pension Scheme (NPS), will provide assured pension benefits to government employees.

"The 'U' in UPS stands for Modi Govt's U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister. Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry," Kharge said in a post on social platform X.

"We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 crore Indians from this despotic government!" he added. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while announcing the scheme said that the assured pension will be 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years.