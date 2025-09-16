Live
Unfulfilled promises: Udit Raj criticises PM Modi’s infiltrator remark in Bihar
New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday questioned the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the promise to remove all infiltrators from India. Raj accused them of repeating empty rhetoric and unfulfilled promises ahead of every election.
“Is there one more PM in this country? Was he not the Prime Minister until now? Was it not his government?” asked Raj.
Raj’s comments came a day after PM Modi declared that every infiltrator would be removed from the country, a statement made during a campaign speech in Purnea, Bihar.
“Border security isn't the CM's job. The PM should answer: Has the sugar mill started in Bihar? Have those 2-4 factories he promised been set up?”
Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak also joined the criticism, alleging that the BJP raises the issue of infiltrators only during elections to polarise voters.
“Every election season, infiltration suddenly becomes an issue, and right after the elections, they disappear,” Nayak said.
“For 11 years, Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have been entering the country; this is a matter of national shame. Yet, it’s only during polls that the BJP remembers this. Meanwhile, people are losing jobs, and the government keeps making hollow claims,” she added.
The Congress has accused the BJP of using divisive narratives to distract from its governance failures, particularly on unemployment, inflation, and development promises.
On Monday, PM Modi said that “every infiltrator” must go. People in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam are “worried about the safety and security of their sisters and daughters”.
He was addressing a public meeting in Purnea district in the Seemanchal (border) region of Bihar, where infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh is said to have been a major issue for long and there is a sizeable Muslim population.
On the ‘infiltrator’ issue, the Prime Minister said, “I want to tell this today from the land of Purnea that every infiltrator has to go, but they (the Congress and the RJD) have been their protectors for long, but to get them out (of the country) is the responsibility of the NDA.”