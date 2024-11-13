Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asks youth to join nation-building

New Delhi: Asking the youth to actively participate in nation-building, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya undertook a Padayatra (foot march) as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations in Chhattisgarh’s Jaspur region on Wednesday.

Praising the MY Bharat volunteers and the youth of Chhattisgarh for organising the event, the Union Minister said, “Bhagwan Birsa Munda Mati Ke Veer Padayatra has been organised by over 10,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers from 150 colleges to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on November 15. The event is entirely youth-led.”

“The MY Bharat platform is a medium for the hopes, aspirations, and contributions of the youth towards nation-building,” he said.

Highlighting that over 1.5 crore youth have registered on the MY Bharat portal, Dr Mandaviya explained that MY Bharat aims to become a single-window system for the youth, allowing them to contribute to the building of a Viksit Bharat by fulfilling their aspirations, whether in sports, arts, or culture.

He urged the youth to keep Nation First in mind and to actively participate in nation-building efforts to realise the dream of a developed India.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present at the inauguration of the Padayatra. Several athletes from Tribal communities were honoured, including National Cricket Player Akanksha Rani, Taekwondo Athlete Prateek Bada, and Mountaineer Naina Dhakkad, among others.

Drawing inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of selfless service, stating that the youth are vital in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"Seva is the fundamental value of our nation," he affirmed, underlining its role in fostering unity and progress.

The Union Minister also called upon the youth to organise special camps for Ayushman beneficiaries, particularly for individuals aged above 70, and assist in pension disbursement for the elderly.

In a significant announcement, the Union Minister announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art sports stadium in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, designed to empower local youth and provide them with essential training opportunities that will position India to secure medals at the 2036 Olympics.



