UP to organise roadshows to woo local investors

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will organise roadshows at divisional headquarters from January 15 to garner investments from local entrepreneurs and businesspersons ahead of the Global Investors Summit next month. The roadshows, to be held till February 2, will be organised by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), an official release said on Wednesday.

The initiative is a step towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Global Investors Summit will be held from February 10-12. Industrial Development Minister Nandgopal Nandi will be the chief guest in all the roadshows in eight divisional headquarters of Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Jhansi, it added. P



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the MPs and MLAs of Mathura, Agra, Firozabad and Mainpuri, on Tuesday, reviewed the development projects being implemented in the area. In the meeting, the public representatives apprised the Chief Minister about the sentiments of local public, on which the Chief Minister also directed the officials to take an immediate decision. Earlier, the CM reviewed the development projects with the public representatives of Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Jhansi and Moradabad divisions. Major guidelines issued by the Chief Minister are the following: