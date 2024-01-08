Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached 11 cr people in last 50 days: PM Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in the last 50 days, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has touched 11 crore people throughout India. He added that the Yatra aims to transcend geographical barriers and reach all enabling the last-mile saturation of schemes.

The Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Monday via video conferencing. Thousands of beneficiaries from across the country along with Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives joined the event.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra has become not only the journey of the government but also the journey of the country. The Prime Minister said “Modi Ki Guarantee ki Gadi is reaching every nook and corner of the country. The poor people who spent their lives waiting to get the benefits of government schemes are seeing a meaningful change today. The government is reaching the doorsteps of the beneficiaries and proactively providing the benefits.”

“Along with Modi Ki Guarantee ki Gadi, government offices and people’s representatives are reaching to the people,” he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated the chief goal of VBSY is not to leave any deserving beneficiary from the benefits of the government schemes. He informed that since the Yatra began, 12 lakh new applications for Ujjwala connections were received along with lakhs of applications for Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, PM SVANidhi.

Throwing light on the impact of VBSY, the Prime Minister informed that health checkups for more than 2 crore people have been carried out so far including one crore TB checkups and 22 lakh sickle cell checkups.

The Prime Minister said that the doctors are reaching the doorsteps of the poor, Dalits, deprived and the tribals which was considered a challenge by previous governments.

He also highlighted Ayushman Yojna which provides health insurance worth Rs 5 lakhs, free dialysis for the poor and low-cost medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras. “Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs built across the country have become huge health centers for villages and the poor,” he added.

Modi had launched 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on November 15, 2023 with the aim of making India a developed nation by the year 2047 by extending the benefits of government schemes to the last person in the society.



The importance of this figure of 11 crores can be gouged from from the fact that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got more than 22.9 crore votes across the country.

Since the beginning of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra on November 15, 2023, Prime Minister Modi has been regularly interacting with the beneficiaries of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the country.

The Prime Minister has so far interacted with the beneficiaries five times through video conferencing. Apart from this, Modi had also visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and talked to the beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.