We will ensure Bangladeshi infiltrators are removed from Jharkhand: BJP's Gourav Vallabh

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gourav Vallabh slammed the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, mocking it with the name 'Bangladeshi Infiltrators Swagat Yojana' -- a title he himself coined to ridicule what he saw as an irresponsible and reckless policy of welcoming illegal immigrants.

Vallabh did not hold back, lambasting the state for its alleged role in facilitating this influx, which he portrayed as a direct affront to the rights of Jharkhand's citizens.

Talking to IANS here on Friday, Vallabh said that “this scheme” will be discontinued after November 23. He further claimed that people who had illegally entered Jharkhand over the past five years would be removed from the state.

"Zameen (land), mati (soil), beti (daughters) belong to Jharkhand, not to Bangladeshi infiltrators," he said.

He further asserted that these infiltrators had taken land and married tribal women, thereby grabbing their property. Vallabh vowed that the land would be returned to the rightful residents of Jharkhand.

Gaurav Vallabh also targeted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the "Samosa incident".

He mocked Sukhu, saying: "Sukhwinder Ji, who claims to follow the principles of Shastra, has left the state's financial situation in shambles. The state government has no money to pay salaries to employees. They are now selling opium licenses to raise funds, and you're upset over two missing samosas. Perhaps your own allies ate them. Instead of investigating that, you should look into why corruption has increased in Himachal Pradesh in the last 18 months, why electricity rates have increased by 1.5 times, and why the state's financial health has deteriorated."

Vallabh also discussed the government's efforts to address unemployment, citing the 2024 budget's provisions. These included plans to provide internships for one crore youth in 500 large companies, skill training for 2 crore youth, and partial contributions by the government to the provident funds of one crore workers.

"These efforts are already showing results, as unemployment figures in India continue to decline due to sustained efforts," he said.

He highlighted the government's initiatives like the launch of MUDRA 2.0, which offers collateral-free loans to entrepreneurs, and the Startup India scheme, which helps people with hand holding. Vallabh said that these measures were contributing to a reduction in unemployment, and noted that a recent survey showed a 9 per cent decline in unemployment in India.

"The GDP growth in the fiscal year 2024 is the highest among all major emerging economies. Prime Minister Modi's commitment in his third term is to make India the third-largest economy in the world, and we are all working toward realising the vision of a 'Developed India' by 2047. The data shows that we are on the right track," Vallabh concluded.