Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, police intensify investigation

New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth named Dilshad was brutally murdered by stabbing in the ground under Usmanpur police station area of North-East Delhi...
New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth named Dilshad was brutally murdered by stabbing in the ground under Usmanpur police station area of North-East Delhi district. The police have launched an intensive manhunt to track down the unidentified suspects involved in the brutal murder.
An official said that the police are conducting a thorough investigation, reviewing potential leads, and are working to gather more information to apprehend those responsible for the crime.
Senior police officials arrived at the scene, where Additional DCP of North-East Delhi district, Sandeep Lama, informed the media: “A call was received around noon about a youth being killed. On the spot, it was found that the youth had been stabbed.
“The police are now investigating. The police team is trying to ascertain as to where the criminals came from and where they disappeared,” he added.
Dilshad, who had recently arrived in Delhi just four days ago, had been living with his father in Rajasthan, where they sold toys together.
According to relatives, Dilshad had gone out to buy household items, carrying some money with him. Additional DCP Lama stated that a thorough investigation would reveal the full details of the incident.
Sultana Khan, Dilshad’s sister, shared with IANS that her brother often accompanied their father to the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan, where their father sold toys and does labour work.
She mentioned that Dilshad had received a call from a friend before he went out, and that the friend's number might still be saved in his phone. Sultana also noted that Dilshad was the eldest of three brothers.
Rizwan, a friend of Dilshad, told IANS that Dilshad had worked along with his father in labour jobs in Rajasthan and also pulled a rickshaw, contributing all his earnings to support the family.
He had recently come to Delhi.