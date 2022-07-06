Girl From Saudi Arabia Achieved Guinness World Record And Became The Youngest To Publish A Book Series

The world's youngest author of a book series has published novels with the titles treasure of the Lost Sea, Portal of the Hidden World, and Beyond the Future World. When her Guinness World record was validated, Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi from Saudi Arabia was 12 years and 295 days old. Ritaj writes fiction books for kids to encourage imaginative play and encourage more creative thinking. She sells the books via her website and numerous other online stores.



She recalled that When she was six years old, she began writing while traveling with her family to study abroad. Ritaj began attending Saudi Arabian libraries when she was just seven years old, and she later began penning short stories. While in 2019 saw the release of her English-language debut book, Treasure of the Lost Sea. The same year, she also released her second book, Portal of the Hidden World.

Ritaj met the requirements to hold the record for the youngest female author of a book series after the release of her second book, and after having her application approved, the honor was bestowed upon her. Beyond the Future World, her third book was released in 2020.

Two boys and their destitute family live on a lonely island in the novel Treasure of the Lost Sea. Their lives are filled with obstacles, struggles, and tenacity. However then something unexpected occurs, and their lives suddenly shift to a new world where they go on an adventure and end up being its heroes.

Ritaj, who was raised in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia's Dhahran, is presently 13 years old and studying Japanese in addition to speaking Arabic and English. Ritaj was inspired by the British novelist J.K. Rowling's writing style, and workshops led by Jessica Brody helped her hone her craft. She appreciates Joanne Rendell's writing as well.

As part of her ongoing campaign to encourage kids all over the world to pursue their ambitions, Ritaj is presently working on the fourth book in the series, The Passage to the Unknown. Ritaj isn't the only young author with a Guinness World Records achievement, though.