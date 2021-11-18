Scientists Found New Plant Species Discovered In Australia

On Australia's Uluru, scientists have discovered a new plant species. The new plant has been given the name 'Ficus desertorum,' which means 'desert fig.' It was previously thought to be a sub-category of Ficus brachypoda, a fig tree that grows widely in Australia's northern and central regions.



A deeper study reveals that this is, a separate species with its own geographical habitat. The leaves are distinguishable because they are smoother, narrower, and thicker than those of allied fig species. It is observed that the populations of central Australia were morphologically diverse from those of the north and west. Among First Nations peoples in central Australia, these figs are a vital source of food, shelter, and spirituality. Because of the importance of these trees to the entire community, destroying them may result in death in the past.

The Australian Central Land Council met to explore if a name given to the new species by several First Nations peoples would be more acceptable. Moreover, due to the large number of different names for the tree in the local languages, a more traditional scientific title was selected alternatively.

Additional elevated environments in central Australia, such as Kata Tjuta and Karlu Karlu, are home to the newly identified fig tree species. It grows on rocky outcrops and near waterholes, and the leaves provide shelter for little animals like birds and snails.

Nearly two-thirds of the world's fig varieties are located in Asia and Australasia, while Australia merely adds 43 local plants to the total numbers. Among Australia's First Nations inhabitants, those figs have always been vital, supplying nourishment in extremely arid conditions. Nevertheless, recording all of these plants' distributions throughout the country's vast, remote, and mountainous landscapes is challenging.

Meanwhile, whenever it concerns to finding new variety, one of it's advantages should always be in terms of preservation as once a species has been scientifically recognised.