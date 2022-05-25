Teen From Nepal Achieved The New Guinness World Record For Being The Shortest Man
Highlights
Dor Bahadur Khapangi from Nepal has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Record as the world's shortest adolescent(male).
Khapangi, who was born on November 14, 2004, is now seventeen years old.The measurement was taken in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 23, 2022.Khapangi was found to be an average height of 73.43 cm in Nepal's capital (2 ft 4.9 in).
Dhananjay Regmi, the CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, later awarded Khapangi with his Guinness World Records certificate.
Since Khapangi was feeling shy to come in front of the cameras, his brother functioned as a spokesperson for him during the ceremony. His brother expressed his happiness as his brother get acknowledged by the Guinness World records.
Khapangi, the youngest son of two Nepalese farmers, lives with his parents and siblings in the Sindhuli area, around 130 kilometres (81 miles) southeast of the city.He is currently enrolled at his village's school.
His brother, on the other hand, expects that Khapangi's recognition by Guinness World Records will help him further his education. According to them, when Dor Bahadur was born, everything was good. He did not further grow after the age of seven. Dor Bahadur's height get stagnant while others grew as usually.
Meanwhile,Khagendra Thapa Magar previously held the distinction of shortest living teenager (male).Khagendra, like Khapangi, was also Nepalese.Khagendra was born in October 1992 with primordial dwarfism at a height of 65.58 cm. Khagendrabecame the shortest living man after his 18th birthday and he died at the age of 27 in 2020.Furthermore, Jyoti Amge from India is the world's shortest human.
