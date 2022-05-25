Teen From Nepal Achieved The New Guinness World Record For Being The Shortest Man

Dor Bahadur Khapangi from Nepal has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Record as the world's shortest adolescent(male).

Khapangi, who was born on November 14, 2004, is now seventeen years old.The measurement was taken in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 23, 2022.Khapangi was found to be an average height of 73.43 cm in Nepal's capital (2 ft 4.9 in).



Dhananjay Regmi, the CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, later awarded Khapangi with his Guinness World Records certificate.

Since Khapangi was feeling shy to come in front of the cameras, his brother functioned as a spokesperson for him during the ceremony. His brother expressed his happiness as his brother get acknowledged by the Guinness World records.

Khapangi, the youngest son of two Nepalese farmers, lives with his parents and siblings in the Sindhuli area, around 130 kilometres (81 miles) southeast of the city. He is currently enrolled at his village's school.

His brother, on the other hand, expects that Khapangi's recognition by Guinness World Records will help him further his education. According to them, w hen Dor Bahadur was born, everything was good. He did not further grow after the age of seven. Dor Bahadur's height get stagnant while others grew as usually.