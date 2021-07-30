Top Trending Videos Of The Week

There are several trending videos that emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens. Have a look at the trending videos of the week.



The consequences of climate change are being evident in places all over the world, an untitled clip that became a trending video of the ground abruptly elevating in Haryana has gone viral on social media. The video has been viewed over 4.3 million times on the Jagat Vani Facebook page. A submerged underwater region begins to rise quickly in the 1.58-second video, frightening the viewer.

Watch The Trending Video Of Haryana's Land Rising Rapidly

A trending video became viral during the week when a dog named Twinkie breaking a world record was recently released by Guinness World Records. In the video, the dog pops 100 balloons, and the heartwarming clip has since gone popular on social media. Guinness World Records (GWR) routinely posts videos of people breaking various records on Instagram. When Guinness World Records shared the original video, they added a caption that said the dog is quite confident in her capacity to pop.

A Trending Video Of A Dog Popping Balloons To Set A Guinness World Record

Another trending video that grabbed the eyes of the viewers was a video featuring the proposing to a partner that has established a conventional manner of going down on one knee and declaring love to the partner; a similar occurrence was filmed when Josh Smith proposed to his partner. Josh Smith, a paraplegic who has been unable to walk since an accident, got down on one knee to propose to her, making the occasion even more meaningful.

Watch The Adorable Video Featuring The Love Of A Man Proposing To His Girlfriend In An Exoskeleton Suit

In this amusing wedding video, the bride and groom are observing the garlands being placed on each other during the 'varmala' ritual. A total of twenty-four thousand people have reacted to the video. The video amused the majority of online users, who made jokes about it. The bride was spotted taunting the groom and dashing around the stage, stepping away from him in a hilarious manner.

Watch The Trending Video Of The Bride Playing ' Kabaddi' During Varmala

Sachin shared a viral video of a man with special needs playing Carrom with his foot. Sachin Tendulkar's small video has gone viral on social media, with over 86,000 views and around 12,000 likes. Sachin also acknowledged his willpower, praising Harshad Gothankar and noting that he admired his desire to discover ways to make things happen.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Differently-Abled Man Playing Carrom Using His Feet

A trending video of five elephants enjoying a mud bath was rapidly shared on social media by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Sunday. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a Kenyan organization that rescues and rehabilitates orphan elephants. In their most recent post, Sheldrick Wildlife published a video of three newborn elephants playing in the mud and enjoying a bath.

A Trending Video Gets Viral As Baby Elephants Enjoy Splashing In Dirt

A viral video has gone viral showing a young girl attempting to mimic Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu's winning moment. The video shows a young girl lifting weights in front of a television screen while Chanu's event from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics plays in the background.

Watch The Trending Video Of 'Junior Mirabai Chanu,' Becoming An Inspiration

On social media, a viral video of a man stopping traffic to assist an elderly man crossing a busy street has gone viral. The viral video shows an elderly man struggling to cross a busy roadway with his stick and belongings. As a result of the intense traffic and vehicle movement, he was unable to take even two steps forward and was dragged back.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Helping The Elderly Citizen To Cross The Busy Street

A wonderful example is the viral video of a mother monkey attempting to bathe her youngster with a lot of affection. Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, published the video on Twitter, which may bring back childhood memories for everyone, and while also capturing the video, it left them in laughter and is likely to keep the users from laughing out loud.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Baby Monkey Taking Bath By Her Mother

On the social networking site, several trending videos have emerged, each entertaining netizens in their own distinct way. Similarly, earlier this week, a viral video featuring a troop of monkeys wreaked havoc on the grounds of a school in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, making life difficult for the instructors, teachers, and other faculty members.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Monkey Sitting On A Principal's Chair



