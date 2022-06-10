Watch The Trending Video Of A Gorilla Falling Down After Riding Bicycle

IFS officer Samrat Gowda posted to Twitter on Wednesday to post a trending video of a gorilla riding a bike. After a few seconds, the ape dropped from it, and what it did next has the internet in splits.

After being shared online, the trending video received 56k views. Netizens couldn't get enough of it and lived a full life as a result.

A gorilla can be spotted riding a bicycle while another relaxes in the sun in the now-viral footage. The gorilla eventually collapsed to the ground. The ape became so enraged that it violently hurled the bicycle away. The little video will undoubtedly tickle your funny bone. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Several comments emerge on the comment section providing some stupid as well as funny feedbacks on the post.