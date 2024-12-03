Balakrishna, Naveen Polishetty, and Sreeleela Hungama in Unstoppable with NBK

Hyderabad: The sixth episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 is coming soon, and it’s packed with humor, entertainment, and unforgettable moments. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), the episode features actors Naveen Polishetty and Sreeleela in a delightful blend of wit and fun.

The episode begins with Naveen gifting NBK a special photo frame commemorating his 50 years in cinema. True to his comedic style, Naveen humorously compares NBK's MLA role to his own "MLA"—Member of the Last Bench Association.





Adding elegance, Sreeleela charms the audience with a stunning Veena performance before the fun escalates. Naveen playfully requests her to recreate her famous "Kurchi Madathapetti" dance in slow motion, sparking a hilarious sequence.







The highlight is Sreeleela teaching the "Kissik hook step" from Pushpa 2 to NBK and Naveen. Their hilarious attempts promise to leave viewers in splits.

NBK, known for his lively personality, spices up the conversation by asking Naveen about his love life and playfully teasing Sreeleela with Gen Z slang. The banter continues as Naveen humorously compares Sreeleela’s dance hits to medical subjects, earning a priceless reaction from her.







Packed with humor, charm, and surprise revelations, this episode is a laughter-filled ride. Tune in to Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 on aha, streaming from December 6, 2024, for a dose of fun you won’t forget!