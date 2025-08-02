Live
Most awaited Telugu Movie Releases in August 2025
August 2025 is going to be a fun-filled month with the most awaited Telugu Movie releases.
August 2025 has many Telugu movie releases and Tollywood movie lovers can’t wait to watch their favorite actor onscreen. For those who are still unaware of the list of Telugu movies releasing this month, this guide will help you with the complete list of movies, their release date and cast.
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi
Release Date – 01 August, 2025
Language - Telugu
Genre - Comedy/Drama
Cast - Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Eesha Rebba
Director - AR Sajeev
About the Movie – Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is the remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The movie is about a newlywed couple and shows their married life in a humorous way using cockfight scenes. The movie also makes a point to focus on social issues and problems faced by a newlywed woman.
VD14
Release Date – 04 August, 2025
Language – Telugu
Genre - Action
Cast - Vijay Deverakonda
Director - Rahul Sankrityan
About the Movie - VD 14 is an upcoming Telugu historical action‑thriller directed by Rahul Sankrityan, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a raw, rugged avatar set against the British‑colonial Rayalaseema backdrop.
Coolie
Release Date – 14 August, 2025
Language –Original in Tamil, also dubbed in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada
Genre - Action, Thriller, Crime
Cast – Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra
Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj,
About the Movie - The story follows a man fueled by vengeance and redemption, set against a backdrop of gold‑smuggling, betrayal and powerful confrontations. Known for high‑voltage action and sharp storytelling, the film promises serious intensity and mainstream appeal.
Mass Jathara
Release Date – 27 August, 2025
Language- Telugu
Genre - Action / Mass entertainer
Cast - Ravi Teja, Sreeleela
Director - Bhanu Bhogavarapu
About the Movie – For all the action movie lovers, Mass Jathara is going to be a treat as this movie is going to be a mass entertainer.
With many action movies releasing in August 2025, Tollywood action movie lovers are in for a treat. So, if you are an action movie lover, this month has some amazing movies lined up for you. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an action-filled August.