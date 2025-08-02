Most awaited Telugu Movie Releases in August 2025

August 2025 has many Telugu movie releases and Tollywood movie lovers can’t wait to watch their favorite actor onscreen. For those who are still unaware of the list of Telugu movies releasing this month, this guide will help you with the complete list of movies, their release date and cast.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

Language - Telugu

Genre - Comedy/Drama

Cast - Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Eesha Rebba

Director - AR Sajeev

About the Movie – Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is the remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The movie is about a newlywed couple and shows their married life in a humorous way using cockfight scenes. The movie also makes a point to focus on social issues and problems faced by a newlywed woman.

VD14

Release Date – 04 August, 2025

Language – Telugu

Genre - Action

Cast - Vijay Deverakonda

Director - Rahul Sankrityan

About the Movie - VD 14 is an upcoming Telugu historical action‑thriller directed by Rahul Sankrityan, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a raw, rugged avatar set against the British‑colonial Rayalaseema backdrop.

Coolie

Release Date – 14 August, 2025

Language –Original in Tamil, also dubbed in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada

Genre - Action, Thriller, Crime

Cast – Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra

Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj,

About the Movie - The story follows a man fueled by vengeance and redemption, set against a backdrop of gold‑smuggling, betrayal and powerful confrontations. Known for high‑voltage action and sharp storytelling, the film promises serious intensity and mainstream appeal.

Mass Jathara

Release Date – 27 August, 2025

Language- Telugu

Genre - Action / Mass entertainer

Cast - Ravi Teja, Sreeleela

Director - Bhanu Bhogavarapu

About the Movie – For all the action movie lovers, Mass Jathara is going to be a treat as this movie is going to be a mass entertainer.

With many action movies releasing in August 2025, Tollywood action movie lovers are in for a treat. So, if you are an action movie lover, this month has some amazing movies lined up for you. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an action-filled August.