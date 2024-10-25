Live
Just In
Season 4 of Unstoppable with NBK Debuts Today with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
The highly anticipated fourth season of Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Tollywood icon Nandamuri Balakrishna, premieres today, October 25, 2024, on the aha OTT platform.
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated fourth season of Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Tollywood icon Nandamuri Balakrishna, premieres today, October 25, 2024, on the aha OTT platform. This season, themed "Idi Balayya Panduga," not only commemorates Balakrishna’s 50 years in cinema but also opens with a special appearance by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
In the premiere episode, Balakrishna and CM Naidu dive into a lively conversation filled with nostalgia and humour. Fans can look forward to seeing Balakrishna re-enact memorable roles from Bobbili Simham and other iconic films, adding a unique twist to the interaction. Meanwhile, CM Naidu steps away from his political role, participating in light-hearted activities and games, including a Rs. 500 grocery shopping challenge and even imitating some of Pawan Kalyan’s trademark mannerisms.
The episode also offers a personal side of CM Naidu, as he candidly answers Balakrishna’s questions about his favorite cricketer and reflects on his time in Rajahmundry jail last year. This one-of-a-kind conversation promises to be both entertaining and heartfelt, giving viewers a chance to see these prominent figures from the Telugu States in a new light.
Catch the premiere of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 tonight at 8:30 PM, exclusively on aha, for a mix of laughter, nostalgia, and thought-provoking moments.