Your OTT watchlist this week

As the streaming landscape continues to expand, October 24th, 2025, brings a fresh wave of releases across major OTT platforms, offering something for everyone—from action-packed thrillers and animated epics to inspiring biopics and cross-cultural rom-coms. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new on your screens.

Netflix

OG

Pawan Kalyan stars in OG, playing Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster drawn back into Mumbai’s underworld to protect a loved one from his rival, Omi Bhau. Released in theaters in September 2025, the action-packed film by director Sujeeth now streams on Netflix from October 24th. Alongside Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan deliver strong performances, making the movie a must-watch for fans of high-octane action dramas.

A House of Dynamite

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, this American apocalyptic political thriller captures the U.S. government’s tense 18-minute response to a nuclear missile strike. Idris Elba leads a stellar ensemble cast, including Rebecca Ferguson, portraying the high-stakes decision-making in the White House, missile defense bases, and other key locations. The gripping narrative and multi-perspective storytelling make this a thrilling addition to Netflix’s global content lineup.

Kurukshetra – Season 1, Part 2

Continuing the animated epic, Part 2 of Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata released on Netflix on October 24th. Covering the final four days of the 18-day war, the series brings the climactic battles and fates of key characters to life with stunning visuals and narrative depth, concluding the legendary conflict between the Pandavas and Kauravas.

Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Chakravarthy: Journey of an Unsung Champion

The inspiring biopic chronicles the life of Arjun Chakravarthy, a real-life kabaddi player from Nalgonda, Telangana. Overcoming personal hardships, systemic challenges, and alcoholism, Arjun rises to represent India on the national stage. The film, which won 46 international awards across 14 festivals, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 24th, offering a compelling story of resilience and passion.

Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor star in this cross-cultural romantic comedy that unfolds when a Delhi boy, Param, connects with Kerala’s Sundari through a dating app. Released in theaters in August 2025, the film blends humor, romance, and music by Sachin-Jigar. Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, Param Sundari features scenic cinematography and an enjoyable soundtrack, though critics found the story and screenplay somewhat predictable.

Aha

Gamblers

Streaming from October 24th, Gamblers stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Prashanthi Charuolingah in a high-stakes gambling showdown. Released in theaters in June, the film follows a ₹100 crore jackpot in a secret casino where deceit, strategy, and survival collide, leading to unexpected twists and intense suspense.

JioHotstar

Shakthi Thirumagan

Vijay Antony leads this action-packed thriller as Kittu, a street-smart fixer seeking revenge against powerful politicians responsible for his mother’s death. Directed by Arun Prabu, the film also features Trupthi Ravindra, Vagai Chandrasekhar, and Sunil Kripalani. Released theatrically in September 2025, Shakthi Thirumagan is now available on JioHotstar, with critics praising Antony’s performance and the movie’s stylish execution, despite mixed overall reviews.

From the Mumbai underworld to nuclear crises, animated Mahabharata epics, inspiring sports stories, romantic escapades, secret casinos, and political revenge thrillers, October 24th delivers a diverse slate of streaming content. Whether you prefer action, animation, biopics, or rom-coms, these releases offer an exciting lineup for binge-watchers this week.