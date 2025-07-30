Property Prices Rise Near Airports in India: Report Shows 74% Growth in 5 Years

Live
Home and land prices near Indian airports have gone up by 74% between 2021 and 2025. Areas near Shamshabad, Thukkuguda, and Maheshwaram see major demand as infrastructure and metro projects grow.
A new study shows that land and apartment prices near airports in India have gone up more than other areas. This increase happened between 2021 and 2025, after the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say the demand for property may rise up to 50 km around airports.
Land Was Very Cheap 25 Years Ago
Before the airport came to Shamshabad, land was very cheap. In the year 2000, one square yard cost only ₹500. But now, in busy areas near the airport, the prices are shooting up the sky.
In places like Madhapur and Gachibowli in West Hyderabad, prices increased even more. Since those places became too costly, buyers and builders started focusing on the areas near the airport. Now, many apartments, villas, and tall buildings are being built in Budvel, Satamrai, Shamshabad, Mamidipalli, and Thukkuguda. These areas are about 25 to 50 km away from the airport.
What Are the Prices Now?
According to a report by Square Yards:
- Flat prices near the airport are ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 per square foot.
- In other busy parts of the city, flat prices are ₹9,000 to ₹11,000 per square foot.
- Plot prices near the airport are ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 per square yard.
- In other areas, plot prices are ₹75,000 to ₹80,000 per square yard.
What Will Happen Next?
A local builder said growth near the airport was slow in the beginning. This was because of rules like GO 111 and fewer job opportunities. But in the last 4–5 years, development in South Hyderabad has picked up.
Now, one acre of land in villages near the airport costs up to ₹4 crore. Some faraway places still have land between 5,000 and 10,000 square yards. Villas in this area cost about ₹1 crore and are just 5 to 10 km from Shamshabad and the ORR (Outer Ring Road).
New Plans for the Area
The government is working on new roads and services in Shamshabad, Thukkuguda, and Maheshwaram:
- A metro train line may be built from Nagole to the airport.
- A new High Court building is coming up in Rajendranagar.
- New industries are opening in Maheshwaram. A jewellery factory was opened recently by the CM.
If the planned Regional Ring Road is built, Shamshabad will grow even faster. Schools, colleges, and spiritual centers already exist there. Many builders are planning to make homes for retired people, and big companies are buying land to build townships.