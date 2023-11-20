25K Men’s ITF Tennis: Russian Donskoy top seed; Ramkumar (3rd), Sidarth Rawat (6th) lead Indians in list

Mumbai : Evgeny Donskoy, who scalped Roger Federer a few years ago, has been given the top billing in the seeding list for the singles event of the 25K Men’s ITF Tennis Championship organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and played at their GA Ranade Tennis centre here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan (3), Sidarth Rawat (6), and S.D Prajwal Dev (7) are the Indians awarded seedings in the singles event, which will see 13 Indian players in the main draw. Sandesh Kurale of Kolhapur, Raghav Jaisinghani, Sartaj Suden and Parth Aggarwal have been awarded the main draw wildcards.

Ananthramu in 2nd qualifying round

Deepak Ananthramu knocked out 10th seed Yash Yadav 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 to enter the final qualifying round event.

In another tight match, 16th seed Jagmeet Singh prevailed over wild card qualifier Omar Rehan Sunar 6-4, 7-6(6) to also make it to the final qualifying round. Fourth seed Rohan Mehra prevailed over compatriot Lohithaksha Bathrinath in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to move into the second round.

Results (First Qualifying Round):



2-Ryotaro Taguchi (Jpn) bt Siddharth Arya (Ind) 6-2, 6-2; Jagmeet Singh (Ind) bt Omar Rehan Sumar (Ind) 6-4, 7-6(6); 4-Rohan Mehra (Ind) bt Lohithaksha Bathrinath (Ind) 6-4, 6-3; 12-Ha Minh Duc Vu (Vie) bt Dharmil Shah (Ind) 6-0, 6-1; 1-Harrison Adams (USA) bt Rishit Dakhane (Ind) 6-2, 6-2; 9-Gabriele Volpi (Ita) bt Tarun Karra (Ind) 6-4, 6-2;

3-Madhwin Kamath (Ind) bt Dhruv Hirpara (Ind) 6-4, 6-2; Adil Kalyanpur (Ind) bt Anurag Agarwal (Ind) 6-3, 6-2; Ajay Malik (Ind) bt Nirav Shetty (Ind) 6-3, 6-4; 5-Bharath Nishok Kumaran (Ind) bt Tommaso Schold (Ita) 6-3, 6-1; 6-Kabir Hans (Ind) bt Anuj Maan (Ind) 6-2, 6-0; Deepak Anantharamu (Ind) bt Yash Yadav (Ind) 6-1, 1-6, 10-7; 7-Rishi Reddy (Ind) bt Tushar Madan (Ind) 6-3, 6-1; Aryan Shah (Ind) bt Arjun Mahadevan (Ind) 6-2, 6-4; 8-Shivank Bhatnagar (Ind) bt Maan Kesharwani (Ind) 6-0, 6-4; Abhishek Bastola (Nep) bt Yash Chaurasia (Ind) 6-3, 6-3.

Following are the seedings – Men’s singles: 1. Evgeny Donskoy (Rus), 2. Louis Wessels (Ger), 3. Ramkumar Ramanathan (Ind), 4. Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr), 5. Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn), 6. Sidharth Rawat (Ind), 7. S.D. Prajwal Dev (Ind), 8. David Pichler



Men’s doubles: 1. Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan (Ind), 2. S.D. Prajwal Dev/Nitin Kumar Sinha (Ind), 3. Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/Vishnu Vardhan (Ind), 4. Taisei Ichikawa/Seita Watanabe (Jpn).

