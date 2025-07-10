3rd Test: Rotation of bowlers will be a critical thing, says Mel Jones

London: Ahead of India set to bowl first in the third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Lord’s, former Australia women’s cricketer Mel Jones feels the rotation of bowlers will be a critical factor, especially after the Edgbaston game ended three days ago.

The five-match series is level at 1-1, after India had a thumping 336-run win at Edgbaston. Add to that, India have the services of Jasprit Bumrah at Lord’s and will be aiming to have the first crack at England’s top-order alongside Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

"India have been impressive at Edgbaston, on a flat wicket and produced some magnificent results, particularly Akash Deep, who was phenomenal. Then you add Bumrah to the mix as well, so that looks super impressive for India. The rotation of bowlers will be a critical thing for both captains," said Mel on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

England electing to bat at Lord’s is just the second time they will bat first in Tests since the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era began. "Normally, the cheer from the crowd happens after England have won the toss, this time it happened after Stokes said he will bat first."

"It's only the second time Stokes has won the toss in a Test in England and decided to bat first. The only other time he had done that was the Ashes Test at Edgbaston. A change of policy from England today," added former England captain Michael Atherton.

Atherton also disagreed with criticism of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, saying that he might shine at Lord’s, considering England will bowl in the fourth innings at a sunny Lord’s. "There's been a fair bit of criticism flying around about young Shoaib Bashir, but I have some sympathy for him because Stokes has been bowling first, which means Bashir has been bowling on a day one pitch."

"If you look at India's spinners, Jadeja has 300+ Test wickets, and he's also been struggling on the pitches in the first two Tests, so I wouldn't judge him too harshly. If England get runs on the board batting first, he may have a chance at bowling last in the fourth innings."