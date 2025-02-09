Australia clean sweep Sri Lanka 2-0 with nine-wicket win in Galle

Galle: Australia clinched the second Test in Galle with a comfortable nine-wicket victory, securing a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka. After dismissing Sri Lanka’s batting lineup early on Day 4, Australia needed just 75 runs to win. Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne knocked off the target in less than 18 overs.

Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann each picked up four-wicket hauls in Sri Lanka’s second innings, adding to their earlier successes in the first innings.

Australia took under six overs to finish off Sri Lanka’s batting on Day 4. Lyon struck first, getting one to spin and bounce awkwardly, forcing Kusal Mendis, the hosts' last hope, to top-edge a pull shot to short-fine leg.

Lahiru Kumara briefly fought back, smashing Kuhnemann for four. Lyon then bowled two overs, which included two unsuccessful reviews and a catch at second slip that was overturned after the ball bounced into the fielder’s hands. Beau Webster wrapped up the innings with the first ball of his spell, dismissing Kumara.

In response, Nishan Peiris generated spin and bounce with the new ball, dismissing Head early with a delivery that bamboozled the Australian batter. However, Head responded by cutting one through extra cover for four.

Ramesh Mendis, at the other end, troubled Khawaja by turning the ball away from the left-hander. But Mendis overcompensated, bowling three full deliveries in his next over, which Khawaja dispatched for four each time. Sri Lanka's hopes faded when Prabath Jayasuriya got Head out, with the batter nicking behind to Kusal Mendis. That was the only success Sri Lanka managed on the day.

Labuschagne and Khawaja held firm, guiding Australia to victory with ease, scoring the winning runs off Dimuth Karunaratne, who was playing his 100th and final Test.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 257 and 231 (Angelo Mathews 76, Kusal Mendis 50; Matthew Kuhnemann 4-63, Nathan Lyon 4-84) lost to Australia 414 (Alex Carey 156, Steve Smith 131; Prabath Jayasuriya 5-151) & 75/1 (Usman Khawaja 27*, Marnus Labuschagne 26*; Prabath Jayasuriya 1-20) by nine wickets.