Bharat Arun to conduct 14-day specialised programme for SL men's and women's teams

New Delhi: India’s former bowling coach Bharat Arun will conduct a 14-day specialised training programme for both top men's and women's cricketers in Sri Lanka. Arun recently completed a stint as the fast-bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.
In a statement on Friday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said Arun’s programme will aim at enhancing the standards of Sri Lankan fast bowlers across junior and senior squads at the High-Performance Centre from June 2, where he will start training the U19 national team.
He will also work with the national men’s and women’s teams, as well as the women’s ‘A’ team, the U19 men’s team, coaches of the High Performance Center, club and provincial coaches, and coach educators during his stay in Sri Lanka.
“Arun, who served as the bowling coach of Team India from 2014 to 2021, will conduct separate strategy sessions with the men’s red ball and white ball teams, hold technical and skill-based training with fast bowlers, hold video and performance analysis sessions with players and coaches, and also match scenarios to develop ‘game’ understanding,” added the SLC.
Arun’s camp in Sri Lanka comes before the men’s team host Bangladesh for an all-format series at home, while the women’s side fine-tunes its preparation for the Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held later this year in India.
Since 2024, SLC has brought in foreign coaches to run short programmes. Last year, they roped in Rajasthan Royals' high-performance director Zubin Bharucha to conduct a brief programme in raising their batting standards.
Recently, SLC brought former India fielding coach R Sridhar, who held the role from 2014 to 2021, to conduct a comprehensive 10-day fielding programme for their men’s and women’s teams emerging squads, premier club players, national U19 team, and women's 'A' side.