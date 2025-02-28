Live
Champions Trophy: Shubman Gill to Captain Against New Zealand, Rohit to Rest
Shubman Gill could make his ODI captaincy debut in India’s final group-stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.
Shubman Gill may captain India in their final group-stage match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. The team management is thinking about resting Rohit Sharma for this match as he injured his hamstring during India’s match against Pakistan on February 23.
Rohit briefly left the field but returned later, although he wasn’t fully fit. During India’s training session in Dubai, Rohit didn’t bat and spent time discussing strategy instead. His injury doesn't seem serious, but it could be enough to rest him for the New Zealand game.
This match doesn’t matter much in the tournament as both India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals. India might rest Rohit since there's just one day between this match and their semi-final on March 4. The semi-final opponents are still unknown, depending on the result of the Australia vs Afghanistan match on Friday.
Who will replace Rohit?
If Rohit is rested, either Rishabh Pant or Washington Sundar may play instead. India doesn’t have a backup opener since Yashasvi Jaiswal was replaced with a spinner. KL Rahul, who plays in the middle order, could also open with Gill, but that would disrupt the team’s setup.