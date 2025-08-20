  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports > Cricket

ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Retains Top Spot, Rohit and Kohli in Top 5

ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Retains Top Spot, Rohit and Kohli in Top 5
x

ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Retains Top Spot, Rohit and Kohli in Top 5

Highlights

Shubman Gill leads the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings with 784 points, followed by Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, and Virat Kohli. Charith Asalanka enters the top 10

The ICC has shared the new ODI batting rankings. Shubman Gill from India is number one, followed by Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. India has four players in the top ten, showing the team’s batting power.

Top 10 ODI Batters:

  1. Shubman Gill – India
  2. Rohit Sharma – India
  3. Babar Azam – Pakistan
  4. Virat Kohli – India
  5. Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand
  6. Charith Asalanka – Sri Lanka
  7. Harry Tector – Ireland
  8. Shreyas Iyer – India
  9. Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan
  10. Kusal Mendis – Sri Lanka
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick