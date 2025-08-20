Live
ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Retains Top Spot, Rohit and Kohli in Top 5
Highlights
Shubman Gill leads the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings with 784 points, followed by Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, and Virat Kohli. Charith Asalanka enters the top 10
The ICC has shared the new ODI batting rankings. Shubman Gill from India is number one, followed by Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. India has four players in the top ten, showing the team’s batting power.
Top 10 ODI Batters:
- Shubman Gill – India
- Rohit Sharma – India
- Babar Azam – Pakistan
- Virat Kohli – India
- Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand
- Charith Asalanka – Sri Lanka
- Harry Tector – Ireland
- Shreyas Iyer – India
- Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan
- Kusal Mendis – Sri Lanka
