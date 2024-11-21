IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25: India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah says leading India is an honour; provides update on Mohammed Shami

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, leading the side sans Rohit Sharma, said that the team has put the 3-0 drubbing in the hands of New Zealand behind them and all players are raring to go and win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday, Bumrah said the team has learned from the New Zealand series and the upcoming series against Australia is a new one. “When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from the New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different,” the Indian team’s stand-in captain said.

The fast bowler said it is an honour to lead the Indian team. This will be the second time Bumrah is leading the Indian team. He led India against England in 2022 after Rohit Sharma was sidelined due to COVID-19. “It is an honour. I have my own style. Virat (Kohli) was different, Rohit (Sharma) was different. and I have my own way. It is a privilege. I don’t take it as a position. I love taking responsibility,” Bumrah explained.

Divulging a little detail about Mohammed Shami, who has been an integral part in the Indian Test team but sidelined due to an injury, Bumrah said the management is keeping a close eye on the pacer’s progress.

Shami underwent a surgery in his ankle for an injury that he sustained during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and hasn’t played a competitive match for almost one year. The veteran pacer underwent a rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and played his first competitive match last week when he was included in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad for their match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

The pacer was later included in Bengal’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too and the Indian team management is keeping a close eye on Shami’s progress. “Shami has been an integral part and the management is keeping a close eye. If everything goes well, you might see him here as well,” Bumrah divulged, raising hopes of Shami’s inclusion midway during the series.

The stand-in captain said the think-tank has finalised their playing XI but it would be known only at the toss. ““We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match,” the skipper concluded.

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts in Perth on November 22.