Ind vs Eng: To go behind in the first Test was disappointing but to bounce back was great, says Rahul Dravid

Dharamshala: After India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to win the fifth and final Test at HPCA Stadium to secure a 4-1 series victory, head coach Rahul Dravid said he was pleased to see the team bounce back after the 28-run loss in the series opener in Hyderabad.

“Proud of the team. To go behind in the first Test was disappointing but to bounce back was great. We have always found people to step up. In various situations we have been put under pressure,” said Dravid after the match ended.

He was also pleased by youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal stepping up whenever needed. “Obviously we missed a few key players but we believe there is an incredible amount of talent in India. Terrific to see youngsters do well. Performances were all-round as went down our whole squad, that was the pleasing thing.”

“I have the privilege of working with a lovely team, it's not just about me. I am learning from them all the time. Rohit has been fantastic to work with. He is a terrific leader. The guys gravitate towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see.”

Dravid also credited the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for selecting youngsters who eventually came out good in Test cricket. “Shout out to Ajit (Agarkar) and his team (selection panel) as well. As a coach or captain you don't actually get to see a lot of the youngsters that come in. They picked the right ones and they have come here and performed. Not easily being a selector. Big pat on the back for Ajit and his team as well.”

He signed off by pointing Ravichandran Ashwin’s return for the Rajkot Test after leaving post day two due to personal reasons as a standout memory he would take from the series. “Great performances all through, hard to pick. Maybe I will say Ashwin coming back to the team after what he went through after 24 hours and wanting to come back and contribute for the team I think really signifies what this team is about and the character of the team.”