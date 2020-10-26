IPL 2020: RCB’s After CSK beat RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal pays tribute to MS Dhoni on social media

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal paid tribute to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday.

After CSK defeated RCB by eight wickets in Sunday's first doubleheader in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chahal posted a photo with Dhoni, where the former Indian skipper can be seen sharing some tips with the spinner. The 30-year-old Chahal, who has represented India over 90 times, made his international debut under the captaincy of Dhoni in June 2016.

"Someone who guides me to the right path always. Mahi Bhai," Chahal captioned the post.





Someone who guides me the right path always.... Mahi bhai 🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/AB5pdiOpZ4 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 26, 2020







Opting to bat first in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, RCB managed only 145 runs in 20 overs. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal led RCB to a decent start. They put up 38 runs for the opening wicket before the Finch was dismissed in 3.5 overs. Sam Curran got rid of Finch, who scored an 11-ball 15, including three boundaries. A few overs later, Mitchell Santner removed Padikkal, thanks to brilliant teamwork by Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the boundary.

The dismissal of Padikkal, who got out for 22 from 21 balls, brought de Villiers and Kohli together at the crease. The two hold several partnership records, having been RCB teammates since 2011, including the highest stand. Their 229-run and unbeaten 215-run stands are at the top two of the lists of highest partnerships in the IPL. The RCB pair shared an 82-run stand for the third wicket on Sunday before CSK bowler Deepak Chahar made the breakthrough with the wicket of de Villiers.

It was Kohli-de Villiers' 21st 50-plus stand in the IPL and with that, the pair equalled Kohli and Chris Gayle's record of 21 partnerships of 50-plus scores. In terms of the number of runs put together, de Villiers and Kohli (3,129 runs) are anyway well ahead of Kohli and Gayle (2,787 runs). Next in the list are Shikhar Dhawan-David Warner, who had shared 20 50 runs-plus stands, while the two had scored 2,357 runs together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

During CSK's chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad rose to the occasion after failing a few times earlier this season. He remained unbeaten on 65 off 51 balls, while the other opener Faf du Plessis scored 25 from 13 balls, including two sixes and two fours.

Even though CSK managed to win against RCB, which was only their fourth win of the season, their IPL 2020 campaign came to a disappointing end after Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) later in the day. It was for the first time three-time IPL champions, Dhoni's CSK, failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, RCB are currently placed third with seven wins in 11 games. Their remaining three group games are against MI, SRH, and Delhi Capitals (DC). RCB pacer Navdeep Saini suffered an injury during the CSK game on Sunday, and he could miss RCB's upcoming clash against defending champions MI.