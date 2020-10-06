IPL 2020: When will Chris Gayle play for KXIP? Wasim Jaffer shares an update on ‘Universe Boss’  

Kings XI Punjab (KXIp) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has said Chris Gayle will "soon" play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Gayle, who made a switch from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to KXIP in 2018, has not been given a game this season. From five matches, KXIP have managed to win just one and so far, they have looked good on many occasions, but have not been able to cross the line.

Ahead of KXIP's next IPL 2020 fixture, which is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, Jaffer was asked about Gayle and off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran.

"It should happen soon. As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don't want to bring them when every game is a must win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon," Jaffer, who is with the team in Dubai, told news agency PTI.

On being asked about Gayle's practice ahead of his return, Jaffer said," Chris looks very much ready and is keen to get on to the park, he has been training really well and has looked really good in the nets. He is such an impact player, we all know what he can do. I hope he turns up and turns it on straight away and changes the tide for all of us. He looks hungry and that is a very good sign for the franchise."

The former Indian batsman went on to add that KXIP need match-winners and he hopes that Gayle plays quickly as he is capable of winning his side at least four to five matches single-handedly.

Jaffer, who was then quizzed about KXIP's combination on Gayle's inclusion, said," KL (Rahul) and Mayank (Agarwal) has done most of the work so far (in batting). Pooran has been batting really well. Karun (Nair) had a couple of chances, he didn't do well so Mandeep (Singh) has come in. We obviously need Maxwell to fire. That is a tricky one, choosing the four overseas players. We got some time off and we will put our mind to it if Gayle and Mujeeb come in, who will make way for them. Pooran is keeping also, so which are the other guys (that can be replaced). We will give our inputs to KL and Anil bhai (head coach) and they will take the call. I am sure they know what is the best thing to do going forward."

Currently, at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table, KXIP have not won a game yet after their 97-run victory over RCB. While it was Bangalore's fourth heaviest T20 defeat, it was KXIP's third-biggest win in the history of T20 cricket.