IPL 2021: 'Playing well against Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us,' says Kaif ahead of SRH vs DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said playing well against Rashid Khan will be key during his side's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Delhi have won three out of their four games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, while SRH have so far managed just one win in four games.







DC take on SRH in the second fixture of Sunday's double-header at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Even though SRH have an 11-7 lead in the overall head-to-head, they lost to Delhi in the second qualifier of IPL 2020 in the UAE.



In an interview with DC's media on Saturday, Kaif also said that even though the Chennai track has been difficult for batsmen, Delhi's line-up is experienced and is certainly up for the challenge.

"Batting has been tough on this pitch (in Chennai), but we have got an experienced batting line-up. Shikhar has been batting really well and Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign," added Kaif on the eve of the SRH vs DC game.







DC's spinner Axar Patel recently recovered from COVID-19 and rejoined the Delhi



camp. On being asked about Axar Patel's return to the Delhi squad, Kaif said, "With Axar Patel returning to the squad, the balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."

DC's veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 with 231 runs in four innings at an average of 57.75, including two fifties. Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul is second on the list with 221 runs in five innings at an average of 55.25, including three fifties.



Meanwhile, Avesh Khan has been the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, having picked up eight wickets in four games.