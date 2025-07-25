Joe Root Breaks Test Record as England Closes in on India’s Total – Day 3, 4th Test

England’s middle-order batsmen Joe Root and Ollie Pope batted well for England on Day 3 of the fourth Test match against India. The match is currently underway ] at Old Trafford, Manchester.

By lunch, England made 332 runs, losing 2 wickets. The duo stitched 107 runs in the morning without losing any player. India’s bowlers failed to claim even a single wicket.

England now trails by only 26 more runs to match India’s score of 358 runs. England is in a strong position.

Joe Root also forayed into record books as he became the batsman with third-most runs in Test cricket. He went past Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting are ahead of him.

This shows England is playing well, and Joe Root is still one of the top players in the world.