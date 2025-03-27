CSK vs RCB: IPL 2025 Match Preview and Weather Report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look for their second win in IPL 2025 when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this Friday. Last season, CSK were knocked out of the tournament by RCB, and they will want to win this match to get revenge.

CSK started this season strong by beating the Mumbai Indians. Noor Ahmad took four wickets to limit MI’s score to 155/9, and Rachin Ravindra scored 65 not out to help CSK win by four wickets.

RCB also had a great start to the season, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders. They restricted the champions to 174 runs and then chased the target with solid performances from Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. RCB will try to keep their winning streak going against CSK.

Head-to-Head Record:

CSK and RCB have played 33 times in the IPL. CSK has won 21 times, while RCB has won 11. One match ended without a result.

Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings:

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Chennai Pitch and Weather:

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is good for spin bowlers, and the ground usually gets slower as the match goes on. Dew can also affect how the pitch behaves at night.

The weather will be partly cloudy, with very little chance of rain. The temperature will be around 35°C during the day and 27°C at night. Humidity will be high, but not more than 80%, and the wind will blow at speeds of 15 to 25 km/h.