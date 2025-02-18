‘Every game in this period is difficult’: Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool’s tricky run of fixtures

Liverpool: The next nine days will be very vital in Liverpool’s title run, with the league leaders having to play away games against Aston Villa and Manchester City before hosting Newcastle United at Anfield Stadium.

With the point difference between Arne Slot’s side and second-placed Arsenal now at seven, the title is Liverpool’s to lose. In his pre-game conference, the Dutch head coach applauded the work done by Unai Emery at Aston Villa and stated with 13 games to go in the 2024-25 season, every game will be difficult.

"(They have) a very good manager (Unai Emery) who always has a very good game plan. He has brought in quite a lot of good players in the winter break, and they already had a very good team. They qualified for top eight in the Champions League, so it tells you it is a strong team we are going to face. Every game in this period for every team in the league is difficult," said Slot.

Slot went further in-depth on one of Aston Villa’s winter transfer window signings, Marcus Rashford, who joined the Birmingham side from Liverpool’s biggest rivals Manchester United.

Rashford had fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of head coach Ruben Amorim at the Red Devils with the English forward claiming he needed a ‘new challenge’ and the Portuguese head coach stating that he and Rashford had different ideas on how football should be played.

"The first time I faced him in real life was the USA tour and I was impressed. I was really impressed with how fast he is, how he has a nice height and is comfortable with the ball, so I think he is a very good player.

"I hope that he is going to show that at Villa. Of course, I am not hoping that he will do this tomorrow but I would be completely surprised if a player of his quality is not going to show it because he is a very good player in my opinion," Slot added.



