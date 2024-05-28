Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report

New Delhi: Chelsea FC are closing in on Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca in their hunt for their next head coach. According to reports, Chelsea have been given permission by Leicester to open contact with their current boss.



According to the report by Sky Sports, Chelsea informed McKenna and Ipswich Town of their decision to pursue Enzo and expressed great admiration for the work he has done with the newly promoted club.

"I think we should expect a decision this week, Chelsea want this sorted out by the start of June. Eghbali (Co-owner) has been in London for a long time and was at the FA Cup final on Saturday. He's due to leave London pretty soon, but I expect a decision this week," reported Sky Sports.

The Italian is said to have a release clause of 8-10 million Pounds at Leicester which Chelsea may have to pay if they are to secure his services.

Maresca emerged as a surprise candidate with the club having been linked to Thomas Frank, Xavi, Kieran McKenna and Robert De Zerbi in the past weeks.

Provided the negotiation does not hit any snag, Maresca is likely to become the new Chelsea head coach as early as next week.

The team finished sixth in the league despite going on a spending frenzy last summer transfer window. The new manager that is trusted with the project will inherit a talented, young squad and hope they can improve this season.