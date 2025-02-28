Isak's injury not long-term but Newcastle not willing to take risks: Eddie Howe

Newcastle: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said he won't take any risks with Alexander Isak's fitness - but "if he's fit, he'll play" in the Magpies' FA Cup fifth round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Newcastle will welcome Fabian Hurzeler's side to St. James' Park with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. Isak missed Wednesday night's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with a slight groin problem, which head coach Howe says is not a long-term issue.

But he wouldn't be drawn on whether or not the Swedish international would be ready to return to action against the Seagulls as United bid to make sure of their place in the last eight of the game's most famous domestic cup competition.

"We will see today. I haven't seen him since the game. We will see how he is today. We don't think it's a long-term problem. There was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can't be with the stage of the season we're in.

"There is always a risk with any player but we wouldn't take any risks on his long-term fitness. We will see how he is today and if he is fit, he will play,” said Howe in a press conference.

The Swedish striker has been in sublime form in the league this season and is a pivotal part of Newcastle’s impressive performances which has seen them qualify for the Carabao Cup final and the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Howe further added even though his side has a "different look" without Isak, the team can still be successful without his presence.

"I think naturally when he is not playing, the team has a totally different look. It's still a team that can be successful but they will have to do it in a different way.

"Alex has standout qualities. We have moulded our game to his qualities. He is an outstanding talent and he possesses skills and abilities and a way of playing that makes us better in my opinion and that's no disrespect to anyone we have,” he added.



