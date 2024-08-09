Indian Hockey Team Clinches Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, key player bids adieu

The Indian hockey team showcased their resilience and skill at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing the bronze medal after a thrilling 2-1 victory against Spain. This achievement marks India's second consecutive bronze medal in the World Games, following a hard-fought battle that saw them oust Germany in the semifinals.

The match against Spain was particularly poignant as it marked the swan song of celebrated goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Having announced his retirement prior to the Olympics, Sreejesh ended his illustrious 18-year career on a high note. His teammates honored him with a heartwarming farewell, giving him a standing ovation before hoisting him onto their shoulders and placing him against the goal post, with joyous celebrations echoing around them.

Sreejesh played a crucial role in India's journey, particularly in the quarterfinals against Great Britain, where he delivered a standout performance, denying the opposition any opportunity to score. Throughout his career, which began at the South Asian Games in 2006, Sreejesh has been instrumental in leading India to numerous victories, including two Asian Games gold medals, two Asia Cup titles, and four Asian Champions Trophy titles. He also captained the Indian team during the Rio Olympics and was a key player in India's bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Sreejesh stated, "There's no better time to end my game. We are going back with a medal. Some fans want me to continue, but my decision has not changed. Some decisions are tough and are best taken at the right time. All our team members played very well."

As the Indian hockey team celebrated their latest achievement in Paris, PR Sreejesh leaves behind a legacy of dedication, sportsmanship, and excellence that will inspire future generations of athletes.