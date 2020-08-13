Hyderabad FC sign Halicharan Narzary in 2-year deal

Hyderabad: Building up to the new season, Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have confirmed the arrival of experienced winger Halicharan Narzary. The 26-year-old Assamese speedster joins from Kerala Blasters and has penned a two-year deal with the club till the end of the 2021-22 season.

Narzary, who joins Subrata Paul as the second new arrival at Hyderabad FC this season, brings in tremendous experience to the squad. The winger has played at the top level for seven teams in the last decade, with four of them in the Indian Super League. He has made a total of 59 appearances in the competition so far and is among the top-30 in the competition's appearance list.

"I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC. It's a new team and personally an exciting challenge for me. I am eager to regroup with my new teammates soon, hopefully once the situation is better, and get down to playing football. I have known Albert Roca for some time now since his first stint in India and working with his philosophy is something that motivates me. I have loved how his teams used to play and I think these are exciting times for the club," said Narzary after completing formalities.

Hyderabad FC Head Coach Albert Roca expressed his joy of having a hard-working player on the squad as he said, "Narzary is an exciting player and has been a valuable asset for both club and country over the last few years. His experience and work rate coupled with his skill set, and the ability to play on either flank and in attack will be important for us as a team this season. We're very happy to have him and hope he will have a significant impact for us in the ISL."