Hyderabad Sailing Week begins today

Hyderabad: The Hussain Sagar Lake in the city on August 13 will witness the largest congregation of sailors as the much awaited Hyderabad Sailing Week and the YAI National Sailing Championship 2021 gets off to a start.



The week-long event being organised by the EME Sailing Association in cooperation with the Secunderabad Sailing Club will be inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr Smt Tamilisai Soundararajan at 3pm on August 13 at Secunderabad Sailing Annexe.

The 35th edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week – 2021 will witness races in three categories i.e. Laser Standard, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7. The last Hyderabad Sailing Week was conducted in July 2019 and was a resounding success and thus enhanced the credentials of EME Sailing Association to conduct one of the most authentic regattas in the country.

Major General JS Sidana, Vice Commodore, EME Sailing Association, said that the event is being conducted as Asian Games trials for Laser Class and has been accredited as a Yachting Association of India (YAI) Ranking event.

This implies that the ranking of a sailor at the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be counted and considered towards overall National Ranking and subsequent selection for participation at Asian Games. Over hundred sailors from all over the country including budding sailors from Telangana will be taking part in this year's event.

The closing ceremony of the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be conducted on August 19 and will be presided over by Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff.

The EME Sailing Association was formed in 1964 and it has produced a number of outstanding sailors and officials both at the National and International levels.