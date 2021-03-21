Hyderabad to host 72nd National Track Cycling Championship

Hyderabad: Cycling Federation of India's 72nd National Track Cycling Championship-2021 is to be held in Hyderabad from March 27 to 31 at Velodrome SATS, Osmania University. The five-day event will be hosted by Telangana Cycling Association.

Minister of Sports V. Srinivas Gound, SATS Chairman Shri A. Venkateshwar Reddy unveiled the brochure and trophy of the event. The Minister assured all the help in organising the event.

The organising committee, in a press note, said that Telangana State is privileged to host the National Track Cycling Championship and it is the first Championship registered with UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) which is a history in the making and it will be recognised internationally.

This is the first-ever Indian National Championship to be recognised by the UCI and as such has been listed in the UCI World Track Cycling Calendar.

More than 700 cyclists, both men and women from across India are expected to take part in the National Track Cycling Championship which comes to Hyderabad after a gap of 14 years. They will compete in Individual Time Trail, Individual Sprint, Individual Pursuit, Point Race, Keirin, Scratch Race, Team Pursuit, Team Sprint and Flying Lap. The organizing committee comprises of Malla Reddy, president; Katkam Dattatraya, secretary; Rajkumar Kacharla, chairman; three Co-Chairmans Anurag Rai Saxena, Vijay K and Dr Maxwell Trevor; Vijay Kanth and Venkat Khumbam.