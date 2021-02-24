India vs England, 3rd Test: Local boy Axar Patel emulates 33-year-old record on Day 1 in Ahmedabad

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged six wickets as India bowled England out for a mere 112 on the opening day of the third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.



It was 27-year-old Axar's second five-wicket haul in as many Tests for India. He claimed his maiden five-for during the second Test between India and England earlier this month in Chennai.



Meanwhile, Ahmedabad's local boy, Axar, went on to become only the third Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in his first two Tests. The first one to achieve the feat was former Indian fast bowler Mohammad Nisar. The right-hand pacer made his debut in June 1932 in a Test against England at the Lord's and clinched the landmark in the second Test that was played in December 1993.



Narendra Hirwani, the former Indian legspinner was the second Indian to achieve the record. The Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner made his Test debut in Chennai in January 1988 against West Indies, where he picked eight wickets in each of the innings. His second Test appearance was in a Test against New Zealand later in the year in Bengaluru, where he bagged two and six wickets respectively in the two innings.



When Axar picked a five-wicket haul on Test debut, he had become the ninth Indian player to do so and only the second left-arm spinner after Dilip Doshi to take a five-for in his debut Test. Dilip Doshi was the first left-armer to take a five-for on debut at the same venue against Australia in Chennai in 1979.



On Wednesday, Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat. However, the Indian spinner wreaked havoc at the Motera Stadium as nine wickets were bagged by them – Axar (6 for 38) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 26). Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test for India, finished with 1 for 26.



England opener Zak Crawley, who is playing his 11th Test, top-scored for his side in the first innings with 53 off 84 balls. The next best was skipper Root, who managed a 37-ball 17. Two English batters were dismissed without going off the mark, while four batsmen scored in single digits.



India's first innings is currently underway. In reply to England's 112 all out, the hosts have already lost two wickets. England fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed opening batsman Shubman Gill, who scored just 11 runs off 51 balls. Spinner Jack Leach removed India's No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who was sent back even before he could go off the mark, his ninth duck in Test cricket.