Indian players have potential to play in Europe, says MBSG defender Tom Aldred

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) are one step away from a consecutive Indian Super League (ISL) title, thanks largely to a defensive unit that excels at both ends of the pitch.

With 14 of the team’s 42 goals coming from defenders this season, an ISL record, the team has set a new benchmark for contributions from the backline, also bettering the previous best of eight by Chennaiyin FC in 2017-18.

Tom Aldred, a new addition to the team from the A-League, has bagged two goals and his 13 blocks have been the highest by any Mohun Bagan Super Giant player this term.

In discussing his move to the Mariners, Aldred spoke highly about the quality of the ISL and the quality of Indian players.

“There are some very good players here. From what I have seen so far at Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Indian players are a very good group. I have had conversations with some of the foreign players about how Indian players could play in Europe. I feel their levels are very good," he said.

Coming on the back of spells in England, Scotland, and Australia, Aldred’s praise shows the potential that has inspired the Mohun Bagan Super Giant backline to flourish.

Subhasish Bose has spearheaded their charge on this front with aplomb, recording six goals this season, which is the highest ever by a defender in a single ISL campaign. His attacking prowess has caught opponents off-guard especially from set pieces, since he has won 52 aerial duels, and accurate positioning has allowed him to deliver rich rewards. Bose has not only made a mark on the scoresheet but also thrived defensively, notching seven interceptions in a game against Hyderabad FC, which is a league-high in a single match by any player in 2024-25. He has won the fourth-most tackles (39) and notched the second-most interceptions (43) in the league too.

Equally impressive has been Alberto Rodriguez, who has chimed in with five goals. Four of those strikes have come from corners, spotlighting the team's effectiveness from the dead ball. Subhasish and Rodriguez are in fact their top two scorers so far, only behind Jamie Maclaren’s 10 strikes. The Spaniard’s physical prowess and well-timed runs have made him a threatening presence in the opposition’s penalty zone.

Another player who has excelled for the Mariners so far is Dippendu Biswas, who has become a regular in the playing XI in ISL 2024-25. Partnering Bose, Aldred, and Rodriguez in the backline, Biswas has made 11 appearances and averaged 33 passes per game at 81% accuracy. The 21-year-old has also won 13 tackles, 36 duels, 31 recoveries, made 28 clearances; and scored once and assisted twice – blending his youthful exuberance seamlessly with the experience prevalent in the defence.

Beyond these performances, what truly sets Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s defence apart is their collective solidity. Thirteen clean sheets in 21 matches and just 14 goals conceded display how well organised and disciplined the unit is. Whether it is Subhasish, Rodriguez, and Aldred combining centrally at times by taking turns or the wider defenders stepping up to support the attack, the cohesion has been successful throughout the season.