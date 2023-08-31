Inorbit Malls and Nirmaan Organization Unite for Project Dhanush Shakti: Fostering Archer Taniparthi Chikitha's Journey to Excellence

In the run up to National Sports Day tomorrow, Inorbit Malls (India) Private Limited, a K Raheja Corp group company is thrilled to announce its latest initiative, Project Dhanush Shakti in partnership with Nirmaan Organization. The project is aimed at providing unwavering support to the promising young archer, Ms. Taniparthi Chikitha’s flourishing sports career by aiding her with the necessary Archery equipment for success. The event was conducted today at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad in presence of Mr. Shrawan Kumar Gone, COO (Telangana & AP), K Raheja Corp; Mr. Sharat Belavadi, Center Head, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad; and Mr. Mayur Patnala, Founder & CEO, Nirmaan Organization and team.

Inorbit Malls is the pioneer of mall culture in India with its first mall opening in 2004 in Malad, Mumbai. Today, it has a national presence with four operating malls in key markets such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Cyberabad and the fifth state-of-the-art mall coming up in Visakhapatnam while Nirmaan Organization, a not-for-profit organization has been working in the areas of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Social Leadership for 18 years.

Hailing from Sultanpur village of Peddapalli district in Telangana, Taniparthi Chikitha is not just an emerging archer but also an inspiration for countless children from rural areas. Currently studying at the senior intermediate level, she commenced her archery journey in the 8th grade and has demonstrated exemplary dedication and talent since then.

Her remarkable achievements include silver and bronze medals at the 2021 Sub-Junior National Games while being the sole representative from Telangana in these prestigious competitions. She is also one among the eight selected sports members and the only one from the Telangana State to be trained at the Sports Authority of India regional center, Sonipat in Haryana and aspires to compete at Asian Games, Archery World Cup, World Archery Championships, and in Olympics 2028. She has represented India at Asian Cup in May 2023 and is currently preparing for the Asian Championships to be held in October 2023 in Thailand.

Project Dhanush Shakti's overarching goal is to empower Taniparthi Chikitha to continue excelling in her archery pursuits and, in doing so, pave the way for other rural children to embrace sports as a viable career choice. The heart of the initiative lies in the provision of vital sports equipment to Chikitha which will enable her to further hone her skills and represent not only her individual potential but also the state of Telangana and the nation on international platforms.