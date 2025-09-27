Jamal Hossain wins after final round wash out

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain was declared the winner of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters after the final round was abandoned due to heavy rain here on Friday.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma finished runner-up.

The tournament result was declared on the basis of the total scores after 54 holes at the Hyderabad Golf Association.

Hossain (61-62-64), who led the field by four shots after round three, thanks to his 54-hole tally of 23-under 187, thus lifted his sixth title and first since November last year.

As a result, the 40-year-old from Dhaka, collected the winning purse of Rs 15 lakh that propelled him from 14th place to 10th position in the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit.

Sharma (62-64-65) was second best as he totalled 19-under 291 after three rounds.

Akshay picked up a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh to climb from 34th place to 21st position in PGTI’s merit list.

Khalin Joshi (65-66-66) of Bengaluru finished third at a total of 13-under 197.

Delhi’s Arjun Prasad secured sixth place at 11-under 199. Arjun thus continued in second position in the PGTI Ranking with season’s earnings of Rs 69,71,599.

Chandigarh-based Yuvraj Sandhu, who did not play this event, maintains his lead in the PGTI’s money list with season’s earnings of Rs 88,67,200.

Hyderabad’s Vishesh Sharma had the best result among the local golfers as he ended tied 22nd at five-under 205.