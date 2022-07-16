Monsoon Regatta concludes on a high in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Divyanshi Mishra and Shashank Batham, both from NSS Bhopal, emerged Optimist Champions in girls and boys respectively, Lahari Kommaravelly and Shaban Kumar Dhoki we're adjudged the Overall Optimist Greenfleet Champions in girls and boys and the Overall Optimist Champion Trophy in girls and boys went to Divyanshi Mishra and Shashank Batham respectively. Ekalavya Batham was honoured with SH Babu Overall Trophy for Optimist Champion without Discard.

The Yachting Association of India (YAI) Monsoon Regatta hosted by the Telangana Sailing Association which began on 12th July concluded here on Saturday.

CV Anand, Police Commissioner of Hyderabad was Chief Guest and presented trophies and medals to the winners.

Speaking on the occasion Anand confessed honestly that he never knew that such facility existed. I thought everything is operated from Sailing Club side. Kudos to Suheim Sheikh for building up such a huge and brilliant facility and successfully driving it forward for the past 13 years. And what is so appreciable is grooming kids from marginalised backgrounds as a professional sailor and transforming their lives, he said

Every sport has some techniques and please master those techniques he told the young sailors.

'I am a sportsman myself. I have become a police officer by mistake, I love to be a sportsman," Anand told the 200 plus spectators comprising of sailors, officers and parents.

"You should have a killer instinct. That is the only way forward. And you must improve your performance every day. We Indians are high on skills but low on strength. Build your stamina," he added.

The closing and awards presentation ceremony was graced by Suheim Sheikh, President of Yacht Club of Hyderabad. Lt.Gen KS Rao the President ot the Telangana Sailing Association; Capt Manish Sen and others also graced the occasion .

"13 years on a trot with no gaps is a matter of pride for Telangana to conduct a National Ranking Regatta", said Lt.Gen KS Rao the President of the Telangana Sailing Association