Neeraj Chopra to meet doctors in Germany for surgery advice on his adductor issue

Paris Olympics silver medalist Neeraj Chopra will be consulting doctors in Germany to understand the best way possible in dealing with his groin injury.

Neeraj has been suffering from an adductor issue for a few months now and the ace javelin thrower has said that the injury has limited his training and performance ability.

The 26-year-old won the World Championships last year with the injury and even took a break to recover in time for the Diamond League and the Paris Olympics.

He took part in only three tournaments prior to the Paris Olympics 2024 – the Doha Diamond League where he came second, the Federation Cup in Bhubaneshwar in which he won the gold medal and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland where he won the gold again.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj qualified for the final with just one throw but couldn’t defend his gold medal losing it to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who created a new Olympic record en route to his gold medal throw of 92.97m.

Neeraj was under pressure with just one legal throw (89.45m), his season’s best, but couldn’t defend his medal.

The javelin thrower has confirmed that he will meet doctors in Germany for a possible surgery advice and will take a call accordingly on his participation in future Diamond League meetings.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Neeraj’s family confirmed the development to news agencies after the conclusion of the Olympics.

Neeraj has only featured in one Diamond League and currently is fourth in the Diamond League standings with seven points. The top six ranked javelin throwers will compete in the Diamond League final.

The Haryana-born athlete has expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League final, scheduled in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. If he needs to qualify for the final, he will have to take part in either Lausanne Diamond League on August 22 or the Zurich Diamond League on September 5.