NMDC Hyd Marathon 2026 opens registrations

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2026, one of India’s leading city marathons and a World Athletics Label Road Race, has officially opened registrations, marking the beginning of its milestone 15th edition.

The Early Bird phase, which concluded on March 15, witnessed an enthusiastic response from the running community, underlining the event’s growing popularity and sustained engagement over the years. Registrations for all race categories will remain open until April 30, 2026, with organisers urging participants to secure their entries well in advance.

This landmark edition also features a revamped logo, symbolising a refreshed and contemporary identity. The new design reflects the marathon’s evolving scale, spirit, and legacy while aligning with its forward-looking vision.

Continuing its strong focus on social impact, the marathon will open its Charity Window throughout May. More than 30 NGOs have been onboarded as charity partners this year, offering participants an opportunity to support diverse social causes. Exclusive charity bibs will be available, enabling runners to combine sport with meaningful contributions.

With over 32,000 participants expected, the 15th edition, organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society, is set to be one of the largest yet, bringing together runners, communities, and partners in a celebration of endurance, purpose, and collective impact. Registrations are currently open on the official marathon website.